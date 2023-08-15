CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000.
Shares of CDNA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 753,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. CareDx has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.03.
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
