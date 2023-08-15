Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CAH stock opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

