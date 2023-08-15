Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

