Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Down 23.9% in July

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caravelle International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.55. 73,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,385. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation and carbon neutrality industry. It also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts.

