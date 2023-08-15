Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Update

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CARA remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 549,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

