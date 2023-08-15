Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

