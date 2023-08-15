CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,300 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $14.25 to $15.75 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

CSTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.86.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

