Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canoo to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GOEV
Canoo Stock Performance
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 84.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Canoo Company Profile
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Qualcomm: 2 Reasons To Like It and 1 To Avoid
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Booking Holdings Travels to New Highs Ahead of the Holidays
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Can WeWork Become A Meme Stock Success Story?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.