Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canoo to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

GOEV stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Canoo has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 84.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

