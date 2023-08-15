CannabisCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $110.60 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $226,791.70 and approximately $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,355.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00278905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.05 or 0.00780246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00538488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00059413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00121588 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

