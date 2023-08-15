Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

