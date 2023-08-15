Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %

CPB stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

