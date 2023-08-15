Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 43.26%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. On average, analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

