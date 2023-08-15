Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 36.9% in July

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 140,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,355. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 706,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 46,358 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

