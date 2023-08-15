Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 36.9% in July

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the July 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 140,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,355. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
