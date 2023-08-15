Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

