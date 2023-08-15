Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) CAO Donna L. Anderson Sells 1,921 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.19. 277,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,626,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,286,000 after buying an additional 1,059,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $47,278,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 510.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cactus by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after purchasing an additional 369,003 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

