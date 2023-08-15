BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $76.26.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $612.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

