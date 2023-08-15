Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.79

Buhler Industries Inc. (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.79, with a volume of 6208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Buhler Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$68 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.20.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Buhler Industries had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of C$56.00 million for the quarter.

About Buhler Industries

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells agricultural equipment in North America. Its principal products include tractors, bale carriers, grain augers, snow blowers, tillers, finishing mowers, feed processing equipment, tillage equipment, and hay and forage equipment. The company markets its products primarily under the Allied, Farm King, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

