Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 884,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. 1,077,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 37,947 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,459,345.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,217,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,476,866,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

