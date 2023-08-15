Brown University Buys Shares of 21,109 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown University bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Snowflake accounts for 1.2% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.66. 900,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 645,395 shares of company stock valued at $114,495,874. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.