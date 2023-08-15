Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 186.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1,995.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. 471,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.