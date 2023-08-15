Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $327.03

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $331.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.36 and a 200 day moving average of $303.19. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

