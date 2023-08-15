Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $71.63

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on SEAS
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
SEAS stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaWorld Entertainment
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.