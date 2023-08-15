Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target at $71.63

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $237,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,537 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $515,600 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $68,000. Natixis acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $153,000.

SEAS stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.71 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

