Brokerages Set Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) PT at C$5.44

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Osisko Mining stock opened at C$2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.96. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$4.53.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

