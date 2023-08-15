Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $140.06

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.67.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $103.12 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

