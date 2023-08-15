Brokerages Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) PT at $14.66

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $55,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,322 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,838,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,749,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,130,000 after buying an additional 2,414,134 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,400.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

