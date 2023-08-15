Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 223.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadwind stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 44,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

