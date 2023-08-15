Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Broadwind updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Broadwind Stock Performance

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,683 shares in the company, valued at $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

