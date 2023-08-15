Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $842.62. 897,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $347.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.38.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.