Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $842.62. 897,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,853. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $347.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $868.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $718.38.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.