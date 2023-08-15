British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
British Land Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.90.
British Land Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on British Land
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.