British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. British Land has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0974 per share. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTLCY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.90) to GBX 432 ($5.48) in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.50) to GBX 325 ($4.12) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.67.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

