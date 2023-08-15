Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after buying an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after buying an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after buying an additional 288,006 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.71. 410,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,486. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

