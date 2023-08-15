Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bridgetown Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTWN remained flat at $10.32 during trading hours on Monday. 3,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,523. The firm has a market cap of $309.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.65 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Bridgetown has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridgetown

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $15,928,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 841,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Company Profile

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.