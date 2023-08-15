Braintrust Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $22.31 million and $277,089.97 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

