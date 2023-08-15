BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 40.7% in July

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BrainsWay Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $5.57.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in BrainsWay by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BrainsWay by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

