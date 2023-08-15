BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $210,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in BP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BP’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

