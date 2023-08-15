Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.97, but opened at $18.46. Boston Omaha shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 26,964 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Omaha from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $566.40 million, a PE ratio of -43.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In related news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,653 shares in the company, valued at $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 197,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 71.9% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 553,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231,397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha by 874.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Featured Articles

