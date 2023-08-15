Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.18.

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.63. 260,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.44. Boralex has a one year low of C$29.75 and a one year high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 142.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. Boralex had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0457582 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

