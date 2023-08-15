Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target Cut to C$43.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $22.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Boralex has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

