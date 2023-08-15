Boralex Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Boralex Price Performance
TSE:BLX opened at C$31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$29.75 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.44.
Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0457582 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.
