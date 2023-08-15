Boralex Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX opened at C$31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$29.75 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.44.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. Research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0457582 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB raised shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boralex

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.