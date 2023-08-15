Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Down 4.5%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 54,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 178,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Bon Natural Life Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

