BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 700,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.87. The stock had a trading volume of 164,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

