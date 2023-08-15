BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMB opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.