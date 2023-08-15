BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

CIO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 90,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,698. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About City Office REIT

(Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 6.0 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.