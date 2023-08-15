BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

LMT traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.82. 80,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.