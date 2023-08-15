BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.18. 40,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,359. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

