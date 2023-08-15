BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after purchasing an additional 942,207 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,301,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 561,771 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.70. The stock had a trading volume of 339,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

