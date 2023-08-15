Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Foundry Bancorp

BLFY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 59,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market cap of $251.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after buying an additional 33,676 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 82,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,117,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 215,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.