Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,980,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 21,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367. Insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BXMT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,784. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $30.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 158.98%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

