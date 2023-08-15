BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Bought by Robinson Capital Management LLC

Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund makes up approximately 2.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,663,059,000,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 328,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQY traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 88,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,468. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

