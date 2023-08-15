Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Update

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 461,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,585,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,878,000 after acquiring an additional 215,565 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.5 %

Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. 86,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,708. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

