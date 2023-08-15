BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Trading Down 0.8%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. 30,978 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 7,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

BK Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $35.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.13.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $89,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,256.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BK Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in BK Technologies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in BK Technologies by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 590,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 443,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BK Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

